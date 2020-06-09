Kelly Bensimon, 52, Slays In String Bikini For Double-Photo Update

Kelly Bensimon’s most recent social media update captured her in a string bikini that showed off her fit figure to perfection. The double-image upload was shared on her page an hour ago, and it’s earning the former Real Housewives of New York City star a lot of buzz.

The first image in the set captured the mother of two posed in the sand. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but most of her recent photos have been snapped in Florida. Kelly rested her derriere in the sand and placed the majority of her weight on both of her arms, which were stretched out behind her back. Kelly bent her knees toward her chest and stared into the camera. She flaunted her enviable body in a skimpy string bikini.

The top had a traditional triangle cut, but only a tease of sideboob was visible because of the angle in which she was posed. Its straps tied around her neck and back, and one of its long strings nearly grazed the sand. The garment had a trendy black-and-white pattern that looked similar to tie-dye.

The bottoms were just as hot and they stretched across her hips, tying in bows at Kelly’s sides. It looked like the garment had the same tie-dye pattern, though the majority of its fabric was covered by the 52-year-old’s slender legs. The low rise of the bottoms also left her toned abs on full display. She went barefoot for her day at the beach, and sand speckles covered her feet.

Kelly shielded her face from the sun with a trendy cap that had what looked like black leather around the brim. A few loose locks of her hair tumbled down both sides of her shoulders.

Kelly’s dog also appeared to enjoy the outing as well, and could be seen lounging under her legs. The reality star has been spending a lot of quality time with her pooch as of late, and another recent image captured her walking the pup.

Her second image was very similar to her first, but saw her posing in a slightly modified way. In her caption, she reminded her followers that it’s turtle season and urged them to watch out for babies on the beach. The update earned 500-plus likes and over 20 comments within an hour.

“You re sooooo beautifull in bikini Kelly Bikini and heels make You soooo wonderfull and soooo attractive. In Loove,” one follower gushed alongside a series of red and blue hearts.

“Watching out for babes on the beach!” another Instagram user cleverly added.

“Oh wow. Healthy and elegant!” a third raved.