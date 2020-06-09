Fitness Influencer Jessica Arevalo Shows Off 11-Pound Weight Gain In A Doughnut-Print Bikini

Jessica revealed that she currently weighs the most she ever has.

Jessica Arevalo chose a fun bikini to show off her weight gain in a set of photos that she shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Monday. The swimsuit was decorated with depictions of tempting doughnuts, but most of the fitness model’s fans were seemingly too distracted by her sensational figure to notice the junk food-inspired print.

According to the caption of her post, Jessica has gained 11 pounds, and she’s now the heaviest she’s ever been at 125.1 pounds. The fitness model didn’t reveal the amount of time that it took her to put on the weight, but she revealed that she was at 123 pounds in an Instagram post that she shared almost exactly one month ago.

Jessica’s latest update included two photos. In both of them, she was rocking the aforementioned doughnut-print string bikini. The images of iced pastries were an array of colors, including pink, blue, brown, and yellow. The swimsuit’s strings were bright pink, and the garment was trimmed with the same color. The string ties on Jessica’s bottoms were also embellished with strands of glittering crystals.

In her first image, Jessica was posing to the side with her upper body angled toward the camera. She used her perfect bodybuilder posture to show off her toned stomach, perky chest, muscular legs, and powerful arms. In the second snapshot, she was photographed from the back. This revealed that her bottoms were a thong, so her peachy derrière was on full display.

For her visual weight update, Jessica wore her long, dark hair down. She had pulled her thick mane over her left shoulder, presumably to provide an unobstructed view of her strong back. It looked like the model wasn’t wearing any makeup, but her skin looked dewy and flawless. In the first shot, Jessica flashed a confident smile at the camera as she posed with her back arched and her shoulders back.

In the caption of her post, Jessica informed her followers that her weight gain hasn’t been getting her down at all. In fact, she revealed that she’s never been more accepting of her body. She also begged her followers not be hard on themselves and get discouraged when they gain weight or fail to adhere to their diet and fitness routines.

Jessica’s body-positive post has racked up more than 28,000 likes since it was initially uploaded, and it also received a ton of positive feedback in the comments section.

“The additional weight went to all the right places,” one fan assured Jessica.

“Girl you can rock any physique!” another commenter wrote.

“Still look fit and fantastic,” a third admirer remarked.

“I have never loved you more than I do today,” a fourth comment read. “When you can show your authenticity, you bring so much value to others.”