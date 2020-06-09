Rachel Ward Sizzles In Jeans & A Blue Crop Top For A ‘Sushi Run’

In her latest Instagram update, blond bombshell Rachel Ward stunned her 600,000 Instagram followers with a gorgeous snap in which she rocked a casual ensemble. The picture was taken in Manchester, United Kingdom, as the geotag indicated.

Rachel perched on a set of stone steps, with a neutral building visible in front of her. The beige backdrop provided the perfect background for her paste ensemble, which incorporated different shades of blue. The outfit Rachel wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she acknowledged the brand by tagging their Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

On her upper body, Rachel wore a blue long-sleeved crop top with a subtle v-neck neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage. The top had a tie detail along the front, with a string that dangled down her stomach. Just a sliver of her stomach was visible between the hem of her shirt and the waistband of her jeans.

Rachel paired the crop top with some light-wash jeans that had distressed detailing along the thighs. The jeans clung to Rachel’s toned thighs without being too snug, and she finished off the look with a pair of blue-and-white sneakers.

Rachel also added several accessories to finish up her look, including a gold watch, a pair of silver hoop earrings, and a name plate necklace. She had a Louis Vuitton bag with a colorful print on a white background and brown leather details hanging on her forearm.

Her long blond locks were pulled up in a chic hairstyle, with a few strands hanging loose to frame her face. In the first shot, Rachel appeared to be tugging at the waistband of her jeans. In the second, the camera zoomed in a bit to capture her beauty from a slightly closer perspective. She gazed off into the distance, flaunting her flawless features.

Rachel’s followers loved the sizzling update, and the post received over 1,200 likes within just one hour, as well as 93 comments from her eager fans.

“Love this outfit,” one follower commented.

“Beauty in blue,” another fan wrote.

“Wow I’m lost for words,” another fan added, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Always gorgeous,” one follower remarked.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel shared a snap in which she was lounging on a gray couch in a chic gray tracksuit. Her long blond locks cascaded down her chest in soft curls and she spread out, showing off her toned physique for the camera in the neutral ensemble.