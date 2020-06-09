Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens & Brett Caprioni Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

The Bravo stars were fired due to past racist actions.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight and other outlets, Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed that the two longtime cast members and two newcomers will not be returning for any upcoming seasons in the aftermath of racially insensitive actions and comments they made in the past.

“Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the statement read.

Schroeder, who hosts a popular podcast, also lost brand partnerships and was dropped by her longtime publicist after Faith Stowers detailed the alleged racist behavior that took place when she was the only black cast member on the Bravo reality show three years ago.

In addition, Fuse Literary, Doute’s book agency, has also cut ties with her, according to Variety Doute’s dating book, He’s Making You Crazy, was released last week.

It is unclear if Boyens has been fired from his general manager position at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood bar, TomTom, or Caprioni from his waiter position at SUR. Vanderpump was criticized for not firing the two from her restaurants when racist tweets they posted years ago resurfaced earlier this year.

The bombshell cast cleanup comes on the heels of former cast member Faith Stowers’ recent interview with MTV’s Candace Rice in which she revealed that Schroeder and Doute once called the police on her for a crime she didn’t commit. Stowers, who was the only black cast member ever to star on Vanderpump Rules, also revealed that one of her castmates called her hair “nappy.”

Boyens and Caprioni were under fire when past racist tweets they posted years ago resurfaced just as they were hired for Vanderpump Rules’ eighth season. While Lisa Vanderpump opted not to fire the two for their past behavior, Stowers’ recent interview brought the situation back to light.

All four former Vanderpump Rules star issued public apologies for their past actions.

Schroeder and Doute were original cast members when Vanderpump Rules debuted in 2013, while Boyens and Caprioni were part of a new batch of younger cast members hired to give the long-running reality show a refresh this season.

Stowers appeared on 17 episodes of Vanderpump Rules between 2015 and 2017. During her time on the Bravo reality show, the on-and-off cast member made headlines for her affair with longtime cast member Jax Taylor, whom once dated Schroeder and is now married to Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright.

In an interview on the “Red Flags Make Cute Scarves” podcast last week, Stowers claimed that Lisa Vanderpump once told her that she was brought on the Bravo reality show to “bring more color” to it, per Page Six. The wealthy restaurateur also allegedly also pointed out to Stowers that she wanted more diversity on the main cast of Vanderpump Rules because the Latino kitchen workers were not seen enough on the show.

Stowers moved on to the MTV reality shows Ex on the Beach and The Challenge after her exit from Vanderpump Rules.