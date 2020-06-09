‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Judi Evans Is Battling Coronavirus, Complications Nearly Cost Her Both Legs

Days of Our Lives veteran Judi Evans has been battling against the novel coronavirus and she just opened up a bit about it. On Tuesday morning, Evans briefly appeared on Good Morning America to share her experience.

Evans, 55, was originally admitted to the hospital after a horse accident several weeks ago. Soon after that, she contracted COVID-19 and she is still hospitalized.

The Days of Our Lives star broke multiple bones in her legs and was hospitalized to tend to those injuries on May 21. Unfortunately, she has yet to leave the hospital due to the COVID-19 infection.

In her GMA interview, Evans explained that it started with a fever that spiked. She asked if she could be tested for coronavirus, explaining that she had been concerned because the staff had previously taken her around the hospital for various tests without having her wear a mask.

The soap opera star was given a COVID-19 test at that point, and she tested positive. Evans called in to chat with the GMA crew from her hospital bed, where she was clearly still relying on some oxygen support but otherwise seemingly doing relatively well.

In the latest #DAYS, Adrienne confronts Bonnie for the first time.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/qwX03dGtgG — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 21, 2018

On Monday, Evans’ representative shared some additional details via his Facebook page. He noted that he spoke to Evans this past Sunday and confirmed she had been in the hospital for more than three weeks now.

He noted that Evans experienced problems with blood clots in her legs and almost lost her legs two different times.

This complication may sound familiar to anybody who has been following the coronavirus battle that actor Nick Cordero has navigated. He had one leg amputated a while back due to similar issues.

Evans otherwise had fairly mild symptoms, experiencing a cough, aches, and fever in addition to the blood clots. Despite the battle with COVID-19 plus the initial injuries from the horse accident, the Days of Our Lives actress has maintained a sense of humor and has been in good spirits.

It seems that Evans will need to remain in the hospital until she is able to test negative for COVID-19. She is said to be anxious to get home and get some real rest, but it doesn’t sound as if it’s known quite yet how soon that will happen.

A number of DOOL fans took to Twitter as these updates emerged to send her their well wishes and love.

“So sorry to hear this! You’re in my prayers Judi!! Such a class act. Love Judi Evans,” tweeted one fan, whose sentiments seemed to echo those of many other soap fans.