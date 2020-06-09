Daisy Keech Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Bandeau Top And Shorts

American fitness model Daisy Keech dazzled fans on social media after she shared a a number of new photos on Tuesday, June 9. The bombshell posted the new content on her Instagram account for her 4.5 million followers, and it instantly caught the attention of thousands just minutes after going live.

The 20-year-old was photographed outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos. Daisy glowed as she soaked up the sun’s rays and took center stage in the series, posing directly in front of camera while her white Porsche was behind her.

Her long platinum blond hair was parted in the middle and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in natural-looking waves.

Daisy looked to be sporting a full face of makeup for the images, a move that not only brought her natural facial features, but glammed them up a bit. The application looked to include a light-bodied foundation, a rosy pink blush, highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, mascara, black eyeliner, and a light pink lipstick.

Still, it was the model’s killer curves that stole the show, as she flaunted them with a casual-yet-revealing outfit.

Her top, which was strapless, was a light beige color. The top did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her busty chest and exposed a bit of cleavage. The top also featured a cropped design that drew eyes toward her slim core.

She paired the top with a pair of athletic blue shorts that flaunted her curvy hips and pert derriere. She finished the look off with a pair of chunky beige sneakers.

She did not include a geotag in the post, leaving her location a mystery to fans.

In the post’s caption, she revealed that her younger brother had actually taken the images, stating “not bad lil bro,” before mentioning that he also “changed the coolant” in her vehicle.

The sexy slideshow was met with support and enthusiasm from fans, garnering more than 200,000 likes since going live just an hour ago. More than 1,000 followers also quickly headed to the comments section to overload the model with compliments on her good looks, flawless figure, and outfit.

“You look so good,” one user asked.

“So beautiful, wow,” a second fan added.

“You are so perfect,” a third individual chimed in.

“Daisy, you look so gorgeous, you are legit a beautiful inspiration,” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Daisy has shared a number of attention-grabbing images for her fans on social media as of late. On June 6, she stunned her followers with a gorgeous snapshot of herself in yet another bandeau top, per The Inquisitr. The image has garnered more than 700,000 likes, so far.