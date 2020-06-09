Jared Kushner Slammed As ‘Avatar Of Elite Incompetence’ As Donald Trump Reportedly Considers Dumping Him

Jared Kushner has come under fire in recent days, not only from critics in the media, but reportedly within the White House as well.

As Raw Story reports, the president’s son-in-law publicly appears to be a favorite with Donald Trump. At a recent roundtable event, Kushner said that he believed that law enforcement had rallied around to fix the issues within their departments in the wake of the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd.

Trump thanked his son-in-law, who is married to daughter Ivanka Trump, calling him “my star.”

But behind-the-scenes, things are reportedly not so harmonious. Frustrated by his dropping poll numbers, Trump is considering a change up to the people running his campaign, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

One of those people could be Kushner, who reportedly helped lead Trump towards his win in 2016.

“Trump is malignantly crazy about the bad poll numbers,” a source said.

“He’s going to broom Kushner and [campaign manager Brad] Parscale — the numbers are not getting better,” said another source.

While they maintain a unified front in public, Trump has apparently been frustrated with Kushner in the past.

“Any time Jared is in the papers, Trump complains, ‘We have to get Jared back to New York!'” another source said. “This is typical with him and Jared.”

Things have only gotten worse, apparently, as Trump’s numbers have taken a hit in recent weeks. Parscale, who leads Trump’s campaign, is reportedly also been under fire. One source said that he was useful initially, but that he isn’t needed any longer.

The news comes as The New Republic published a scathing piece calling Kushner a “climber, sycophant, snob” and “the perfect avatar of elite incompetence for our times.”

The piece argues that Kushner is an example of how wealthy people succeed in the United States despite the fact that they can behave in ways that people without money couldn’t get away with and still succeed.

The article points to Kushner’s purchase of the New York Observer, which stopped printing under Kushner’s watch. Kushner also oversaw the purchase of 666 Fifth Avenue, a building that cost an astounding $1.8 billion and has since become a punchline for bad real estate decisions.

But The New Republic argues that none of this has shaken Kushner’s confidence. He continues to act as a special adviser, despite not having any expertise in the areas he’s been tasked to oversee, the piece continues.