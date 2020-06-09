Abigail Ratchford Goes Full Bombshell In A Red Lingerie Set Complete With Garter Belt

Abigail Ratchford went full bombshell in a racy ensemble for her most recent Instagram post on Tuesday. The stunning model flashed her curves while wishing her loyal followers a good morning.

In the sexy snap, Abigail looked hotter than ever in a racy red lingerie set. The tiny bra clung tightly to her chest and boasted a low cut neckline to expose her cleavage.

The matching panties rested high on her curvy hips, and she also sported a matching garter belt that wrapped around her tiny waist and hooked to strappy red thigh-high stockings that accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy was on full display in the shot as well.

Abigail posed in front of a gold beaded curtain. She placed one hand at her side while the other came up to grab the beads. She tilted her head slightly and wore a sultry expression on her face.

Abigail parted her dark hair in the center and styled the long locks in loose curls that rolled over her shoulder and fell down her back.

She also opted for a gorgeous makeup look in the shot. The application seemed to consist of thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her tanned skin with a bronze blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under the eyes. She appeared to complete the glam look with pink gloss on her full lips.

Abigail’s more than 9.1 million followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 60,000 times within the first four hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 920 messages for her to read.

“U are too beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Your just amazing looking,” another wrote.

“You are amazingly gorgeous and so photogenic. You look like an angel dressed up like the devil,” a third comment read.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her flawless figure online. The self-proclaimed “queen of curves” often shows some skin in racy lingerie, skimpy tops, and scanty bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Abigail most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed topless in nothing but some sparkling black fishnet tights and heels. That post also proved to be wildly popular among her followers. To date, it has raked in more than 104,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.