Nadine Kerastas Gets Steamy In A Black Bikini Alongside Her Best Friend In A Jacuzzi

Nadine Kerastas looked like a brunette bombshell in her most recent Instagram update. The model flashed her curves alongside her best friend Conny Hawk for a steamy new upload.

In the racy pics, Nadine looked drop-dead gorgeous as she rocked a tiny black bikini. The skimpy top exposed her massive cleavage and toned arms. The matching bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her round booty and tiny waist. Her long legs and killer abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the look with a bracelet on her wrist, a chain around her neck, and a dangling belly button ring.

Meanwhile, Conny also wore a black bikini that highlighted her colossal cleavage and hourglass figure. In the first photo, the women sat on the edge of a Jacuzzi as they cozied up together and gave sultry stares into the camera.

In the second pic, they got into the water while Nadine posed with one hand on her head and the other on Conny’s leg. Conny, meanwhile, tugged at Nadine’s bikini top.

Nadine wore her long hair in a deep side part. She styled the dark strands in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

The model also rocked a stunning makeup look in the shots. The application seemed to consist of thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as pink eyeshadow and defined brows. She appeared to complement her sun-kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and lower eyes. She completed her look with what looked to be soft pink lipstick.

Nadine’s over 1.9 million followers immediately began to gush over the post, as they clicked the like button more than 2,600 times within the first 14 minutes after it was uploaded. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 100 messages during that time.

“Hope you gorgeous ladies have a wonderful day,” one follower stated.

“Both very beautiful,” declared another.

“Double the trouble double the fun,” a third social media user remarked.

“This is an amzing [sic] pic Nadine, love the makeup looks amazing. U keep getting better,” a fourth comment read.

Nadine appears to have no qualms about flashing her enviable curves in revealing outfits online. She’s been known to pose in lingerie, racy bathing suits, and skimpy tops. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently piqued the attention of her followers when she sported a barely there pink satin lingerie set. To date, that post has reeled in more than 41,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.