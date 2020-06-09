Laura Lux Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In A Fishnet Bodysuit

The Aussie DJ completed the sexy look with fishnet stockings and a pastel wig.

Texas-based Aussie model Laura Lux drove followers into a frenzy Monday night with a steamy Instagram upload that saw her rocking an ultra-revealing fishnet bodysuit. The risqué outfit was made out of large blue mesh that left nothing to the imagination, offering viewers an unencumbered view of her incredible curves. The social media star opted to go sans lingerie under the racy item.

The bodysuit was a thong design that perfectly showed off her ample derrière, emphasizing her tiny waist as it clung to her body. Laura paired the spicy garment with matching fishnet stockings, showing off the raunchy look from a mid-profile pose that concealed her sensitive bits. She held one arm down alongside her body, covering her hip. This spotlighted her curvaceous rear end, making it look as though her buns were sticking out from what seemed to be a cut-out catsuit.

While her shapely chest was not fully visible due to the angle of the shot, the busty babe showed some massive sideboob in her provocative attire. The bodysuit featured long fitted sleeves that teased her gorgeous tattoos. Likewise, her lower back tattoo was also on display, as were the tats on her buttocks and on the back of her thighs.

Laura posed against a simple, pastel-blue background that complemented the color of her outfit and kept the focus on her voluptuous assets. The snapshot cut off at the upper thigh, perfectly capturing her hourglass frame.

Laura was all dolled up for the shot, sporting a face full of makeup that appeared to include blue eyeliner and a shimmering pink eyeshadow to match the satin shade on her lips. The model showed off her whimsical glam as she glanced over her shoulder with a coy smile. Her cheeks looked highlighted, and her eyebrows were arched and seemed color-enhanced.

The curvy beauty topped off her seductive look with a soft pastel wig that mirrored the color of the backdrop. Her hair had a purple tinge that made it almost appear color-shifting. She accessorized with a chic neon-green manicure that gave her an otherworldly vibe, to which she alluded with an alien emoji in her caption. She followed up with a Saturn and circle-and-star emoji, inviting followers to check out her OnlyFans account and take advantage of a massive discount lasting until tomorrow.

As expected, the post didn’t fail to arouse the interest of Laura’s admirers, reeling in close to 32,300 likes overnight. In addition, the pic garnered 281 comments from her eager fans, who seemed to be loving the saucy look.

“Cosmic Elsa?” quipped one person.

“Holy hell how is it u always come up with the best looks??? Love this,” penned a second Instagrammer, who added a cat heart-eyes and black-heart emoji.

“Your purple hair and the fishnet dress is incredible. Kiss you my cutie,” gushed another follower, leaving a string of intertwined two-hearts and devil emoji.

“Love that colour on you!” commented a fourth fan.