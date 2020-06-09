Valeria Orsini Confesses That She’s Dreaming Of Mykonos While Clad In Sexy String Bikini

Valeria Orsini wowed fans with a sun-kissed snap of her in a black bikini and another where she sported bright white swimwear. The Instagram post was a throwback, but that didn’t stop it from earning rave reviews from her 4.3 million followers. The upload consisted of four different photos that saw her in two different bikinis.

In the first image in the set, Valeria posed for the picture while sitting on top of a wooden pool lounger that was covered in a black-and-white geometric towel. A few other chairs were visible at her back as well as several tan umbrellas to shield sunbathers from the blistering UV rays. A sliver of a clear blue sky could also be seen in the image. The babe appeared to be enjoying breakfast, and a colorful acai bowl rested on the towel in front of her. She sat down in the lounger and stretched her hands over her head and on the brim of her hat, which put her toned arms on display.

She flaunted her enviable curves in a black string bikini that left little to the imagination. Her top boasted the traditional triangle fit and a halter-neck style with a scooping neckline that left her collar and ample bust well on display. Her matching panties had side ties that accentuated her curvy waist and sculpted thighs. Valeria’s fans were also treated to a view of her fit abs.

She accessorized her swimwear with a pair of large black sunglasses and a trendy straw hat. Valeria fittingly styled her blond-dyed tresses with loose, beachy waves, which gave her look even more of a sexy vibe.

The second image in the series captured the babe posed with her back facing the camera. That time, her audience was treated to a view of her pert derriere and slender legs.

The next two images in the set showed the model in a white bikini with cat-eye sunglasses to match. She rocked a sheer, peach-colored sarong on her lower half that had ruching on the side. Valeria pulled her tresses back in a low ponytail and appeared to be makeup-free.

In the caption, the famous influencer revealed to fans that the photos were snapped in Mykonos, and as soon as Europe opens back up, she’s taking a trip. The picture amassed over 34,000 likes and 500-plus comments in a few hours.

“Looking like a goddessssssss,” one fan gushed with a few heart-eye emoji.

“The outfit from the last pics isssss fire,” another chimed in.

“You’re are so beautiful, have a good day,” a third commented.