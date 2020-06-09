White House Reporter Accuses Donald Trump Of Wanting ‘Law And Order For Everyone’ But Himself

President Donald Trump has tweeted about “law & order” several times on Twitter since the protests and civil unrest across the United States erupted after George Floyd’s death while in the custody of four former Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officers. White House correspondent and political analyst Brian J. Karem took the president to task for the statement recently.

Karem retweeted one of Trump’s tweets from yesterday that mentioned recent crime statistics, along with the familiar law and order phrase, and added his own commentary.

“You want law and order for everyone but yourself. For you lawless disorder, greed and plundering seem to be the norms. @realDonaldTrump,” tweeted the White House reporter Monday night.

“This year has seen the lowest crime numbers in our Country’s recorded history, and now the Radical Left Democrats want to Defund and Abandon our Police. Sorry, I want LAW & ORDER!” read Trump’s original post.

The journalist’s tweet received some attention on the popular social media platform, and it wracked up 2,500 likes along with almost 450 retweets and dozens of replies. Many Twitter users agreed with Karem’s take on the situation. Several responses noted that crime in the country was much lower as a result of recent stay-at-home orders. Still, others pointed out several times when Trump tried to argue that as president, he is above the law.

Currently, the United States Supreme Court is deliberating over cases involving Trump and his tax returns. It has not released a verdict yet, although one is expected soon.

Newsweek quoted Justice Elena Kagan, who said that the president is not above the law in the U.S., and she called that a “fundamental precept of our constitutional order.” Despite pointing out that presidents are not above the law, she also noted that as the leader of the country, they could not be treated the same way regular U.S. citizens are treated. During the proceedings, Trump’s legal team argued that he had absolute immunity from state prosecution.

Many people do not believe that Trump has committed any crimes. The president received some support on his original tweet with more than 297,000 likes and over 73,000 retweets. While many replies echoed some of those on Karem’s post, several Twitter users agreed with Trump. They talked about how tough it would be if cities defunded and did away with their police departments, which is one of the ideas that has emerged amid the protests over Floyd’s death. Others congratulated the president for achieving such low crime on his watch, and they pledged their support for him in the November elections.