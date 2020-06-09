Charly Jordan Looks Smoking Hot In Skintight Workout Gear

Charly Jordan is no stranger to showing off her fabulous figure on Instagram. She models a variety of outfits that range from bikinis to sexy dresses, and she looks amazing in all of them. The model took to Instagram to show off her incredible body on Tuesday while wearing a sexy set of workout gear on a sunny day.

Charly’s outfit included a crop top and a pair of yoga pants. The outfit was a made from a textured slate grey fabric. The top had long sleeves and a zipper front. It cut off just below her breasts, showing of her incredibly flat abs. The pants were a low-rise style that showed off her trim tummy. She sported a pair of trainers to complete her sporty look.

The influencer’s update consisted of four photos that saw her rocking the set. She struck several poses while standing outside near a white wall.

The first picture captured Charly from the front. She held her hands up to her forehead to block the sun from her face. She wore the zipper on the top zipped almost all the way down, flaunting her cleavage. The tops of the pants were rolled down, giving her fans a nice look at her taut abs and hourglass shape.

Charly was leaned her arms against the wall in the second image. Her head rested on her forearm while she looked at the camera. The side pose showcased her slender waist and perky booty.

The model turned up the heat in the third photo. She pulled the zipper on her top in a teasing fashion while she tilted her head back and closed her eyes. She stood with one leg forward, flaunting her toned legs and curvy hips.

In the last image, Charly was facing the wall with her forearms leaning against it. She stood on her toes and arched her back, showing off her svelte figure.

Charly wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail with a few tendrils framing her face. She appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup that included bronze eye shadow, contoured cheeks, and a rose shade on her lips.

The post was a smash hit, with more than 82,000 of her followers hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, Charly wrote that her new single was about to be released. She also mentioned her promotional partner, Fashion Nova.

Her admirers headed to the comments to rave over hoe sexy she looked in the athletic wear.

“Woooow!!! Look wonderful in this outfit,” one Instagram user wrote.

“So pretty I absolutely love this,” a second fan chimed in.