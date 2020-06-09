Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Shows Off Insane Body In Lilac Workout Set

Savannah Prez showed off her insane figure to her 801,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, June 9, with a new update in which she rocked a workout set that put her muscles front and center.

The Belgian fitness model was captured indoors as she flexed her biceps for the camera and showcased her muscular upper arms. She rocked a lilac two-piece set that included a pair of skimpy shorts that sat around her navel, allowing Prez to flaunt her toned midsection. They were very short, exposing her massive quads, which Prez is well-known for among her admirers.

Up top, Prez sported a matching sports bra with thick straps and a low-cut neckline that teased quite a bit of her ample cleavage. It included a lower elastic structure that appeared to give the bra a good amount of support.

Prez wore her light brown hair pulled up in a high ponytail. She also appeared to be wearing a bit of eye makeup and blush.

In her caption, Prez celebrated that the gyms in Belgium have finally reopened following the COVID-19 lockdown. She explained that she will need to build up her strength levels again, though noted that she is in no rush to do so as she aims for “slow steady progress.” She also asked her fans whether she should continue to share home workouts or amp up the gym-based content.

The post garnered nearly 5,000 likes and upwards of 100 comments within the first half-hour of going live. Many of her fans used the occasion to rave about her incredible body, while others shared with Prez which type of workout content they rather see more of.

“The gym finally open[ed] in my country [smiley] [flexed bicep emoji] the sore muscles are worth it,” one of her fans chimed in.

“Gym workouts please!” said another user in response to her question.

“[W]hat a perfect body. [You’re] a dream woman i hope i can get to know you personally,” a third admirer replied.

“A mix of both kinds of workouts plz!!” added a fourth fan.

Prez recently flaunted her body once again by posting a photo of herself clad in a stylish swimsuit, as previously noted by The Inquisitr. She rocked a two-piece had a light blue background with floral designs, including light pink roses and what looked like a red poppy. Her top boasted a triangle cut with thin straps and her matching bottoms tied on the sides. Prez stood facing the camera straight on and grabbed her right arm with her left hand.