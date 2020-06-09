Alana Campos Showcases Her Curves In A Stunning Lavender Lingerie Set & Purple Robe

Alana Campos gave her fans a thrill on Tuesday afternoon when she took to her Instagram account to share a racy photo. The Brazilian model flashed her curves while endorsing a body sculpting treatment.

In the sexy snap, Alana looked smoking hot as she rocked a lavender lingerie set. The skimpy bra boasted thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low cut neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage.

The matching panties rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist while exposing her long, lean legs and round booty in the process. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy in the shot.

Alana sat on a bed with one of her legs underneath of her and the other bent in front of her. She placed one hand on the bed behind her for balance as the other held a device that she pressed against her leg. She turned her head and gave a steamy stare into the camera.

Alana wore her shoulder-length hair parted in the center. She styled the dark locks in loose waves that fell down her neck and lightly brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

She also sported a natural makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete her face with pink lipstick.

Alana’s 596,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button more than 560 times within the first 40 minutes after it was posted to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 50 messages during that time.

“You look amazing boo,” one follower stated.

“You look so fit and have flawless physique,” another wrote.

“Looking so beautiful,” remarked a third social media user.

“Your body looks so perfect,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear shy when it comes to flashing her fit figure all over social media. While she’s most often seen sporting racy bathing suits in her snaps, she’s been known to rock skimpy lingerie and tight dresses as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alana recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posted a throwback photo of herself sporting a tiny black string bikini. To date, that post has earned more than 5,600 likes an dover 230 comments.