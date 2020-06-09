Ana Cheri Shows Off Bodacious Derriere In Tiny Ripped Shorts

American model and fitness trainer Ana Cheri sent temperatures soaring on social media after she posted an eye-catching new snapshot of herself on Tuesday, June 9. She took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 12.5 million followers.

The 33-year-old beauty was photographed indoors, likely inside her living room. She took center stage and posed directly in front of the camera, posing from her backside. She further exuded a sexy vibe as she shared a pout with the camera and placed one hand on her thigh, and one on her hair.

Ana’s brunette locks, which featured some blond highlights, were styled straight as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that elevated her look and emphasized her natural beauty. The application looked to include foundation, blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, highlighter, eyeshadow, and nude lipstick.

Still, it was the model’s killer curves that stood out the most, as she flaunted them with a casual, yet revealing ensemble.

Ana opted for a white short-sleeved top. The garment was quite tight on her as it hugged her busty chest. Furthermore, because she seemingly went braless underneath, the top highlighted her assets. She was also able to flaunt her midriff due to the top reaching just below her chest.

Ana paired the garment with pink jean shorts that also left little to the imagination. The shorts were quite form-fitting on the model and displayed her curvaceous hips and bodacious derriere. Additionally, as the bottoms had a high-waisted design, they drew attention to her slim core.

Ana tagged the location as “link in bio,” directing her followers to her OnlyFans account for some spicier content. Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she revealed that her outfit was from Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she is partnered with. She also stated in the caption that it was “breezy,” likely referring the rips in her shorts.

The snapshot was met with instant approval and support from Ana’s followers, garnering more than 35,000 likes in just a half-hour after going live. Additionally, more than 300 fans also took to the comments sections to compliment her on her looks, body, and outfit

“You look awesome,” one user commented.

“Love the shorts,” a second fan added.

“So gorgeous,” chimed in a third follower.

“Precious,” a fourth admirer proclaimed, in Spanish.

