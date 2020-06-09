Donald Trump Reportedly Is ‘Nervous’ After His Numbers Tank, Looks To Revamp His Campaign

Donald Trump is reportedly “nervous” about his tumbling poll numbers and has been reaching out to members of his 2016 campaign team to help revamp his bid for president in 2020, according to Politico.

Trump apparently wants members of his former team like David Urban, Bryan Lanza, and Susie Wiles to return to help him re-take the White House as the public grows increasingly critical of the job that he is doing addressing the civil unrest in the wake of the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Urban was a former senior advisor who is credited with helping Trump win Pennsylvania, a key state in his election. Wiles, who was fired last year, is crediting with helping him nab Florida.

“Recent internal polling painted uneasy seas ahead and President Trump wanted some of his warriors back,” said one source who spoke to Politico.

Recently polling shows Trump falling behind Joe Biden in most national polls and, more concerning for his campaign, he has lost ground in key battleground states such as Ohio and Iowa. Even states that are considered a slam-dunk for Republicans traditionally like Arizona and Georgia have shown Trump lagging.

This reportedly is causing concern both in the White House and with Trump’s re-election team.

Not only is Trump looking to bring back his original team, but he is reportedly unhappy with some of the current members of his election campaign. Brad Parscale, for instance, is serving as campaign manager, but sources say that the president is frustrated with the job he is doing and how much money he is spending on Trump’s campaign.

“Brad worked when they needed someone to jump in but they don’t need him anymore,” said another source. “You need someone who has the experience and understanding of how all this works.”

Another source said that Trump is actually just longing for the days when he had a small, trusted group of individuals helping him run an underdog campaign against Hillary Clinton.

“It’s the camaraderie that he misses,” said one source. “He had a small group of people with unquestionable loyalty.

But Trump is reportedly surprised by how far he has fallen in the polls even after the coronavirus pandemic and unrest over the death of Floyd marred his administration.

“The president thinks he should be winning in a huge way,” a source said. “He refuses to acknowledge his own weaknesses.”

His campaign recently began running ads in Washington D.C., reportedly with the goal of soothing his concerns over his lagging numbers.