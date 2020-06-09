Latina Fitness Model Eri Anton Wears Nothing But Glitter In Racy New Post

Eri Anton gave her 1 million Instagram followers quite a treat on Monday, June 8, with her most recent update. The Latina fitness model took to the popular photo-sharing platform to post a two-picture slideshow of herself wearing nothing at all aside from glitter spread over her body.
The photos, which can be seen at this link to her Instagram account, captured Anton striking different poses. Most of her body was bare, though she had a thick layer of dark pink and gold glitter rubbed in strategic parts of her torso, starting on the neck and trailing onto her left breast, which was covered in enough glitter to censor that side of her body. The glitter trail continued onto her stomach and right side of her hips.
The first photo showed Anton lying on a dark leather couch. She placed her right arm strategically over her chest to cover her right breast, which had no significant amount of glitter. She also bent her legs in a way that covered her nether parts. The second showed Anton resting on her elbow as she looked toward the horizon.
The pictures were taken by Brett Seeley at the The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, Autograph Collection, in Denver, Colorado, according to the tag and geotag.
I read all your comments and I want to thank all of you for the support you give me on a regular basis and I appreciate you ???? ….especially you REAL women who support me and don’t judge me or criticize me based on my looks or superficial societal standards. You have taken the time to get to know me and support me based on who I am as a person. I’m a normal woman whose living life the way she wants and I encourage everyone else to do the same. Do what you want and be who you want to be. Society has become so superficial and weak people degrade and tear others down and justify their actions as being real and honest. That mindset is negative and destructive and adds no value to people……..we need to learn to find the beauty in others, you can be brutally honest and genuine, in a positive, kind and loving way. Remember strong women empower and uplift each other, weak women degrade each other and point out flaws and mistakes. Be real and genuine, but most of all be kind and honest. ❤️ #knowyourworth #positive #bereal #strongwomen #fit #abs #fitness
Anton paired the slideshow with a caption in which she protested against “those who want to gain power and control of our minds and who are trying to blind us from seeing the truth.” She invited her followers to check out her latest blog entry by clicking on the link in her bio.
In under a day, the photos garnered more than 25,000 likes and over 770 comments, indicating it was quite popular with her fans. Instagram users took to the comments section to express their admiration for Anton and to compliment the overall aesthetic of the creative shoot.
Anton recently shared another sweltering snapshot to her Instagram account, in which she rocked a skimpy bikini while hanging out on a beach during Memorial Day weekend, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Her two-piece boasted a leopard print in black against a bright pink background, which contrasted with her tan complexion. Her bottoms had a thong back that exposed her toned glutes. She opted to pull the side bands high on her hips. Her bikini was from Kristen Lonie Swimwear.