Latina Fitness Model Eri Anton Wears Nothing But Glitter In Racy New Post

Eri Anton gave her 1 million Instagram followers quite a treat on Monday, June 8, with her most recent update. The Latina fitness model took to the popular photo-sharing platform to post a two-picture slideshow of herself wearing nothing at all aside from some glitter spread over her body.

The photos, which can be seen at this link to her Instagram account, captured Anton striking different poses. Most of her body was bare, though she had a thick layer of dark pink and gold glitter rubbed in strategic parts of her torso, starting on the neck and trailing onto her left breast, which was covered in enough glitter to censor that side of her body. The glitter trail continued onto her stomach and right side of her hips.

The first photo showed Anton lying on a dark leather couch. She placed her right arm strategically over her chest to cover her right breast, which had no significant amount of glitter. She also bent her legs in a way that covered her nether parts. The second showed her resting on her elbow as she looked toward the horizon.

The pictures were taken by Brett Seeley at The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, Autograph Collection, in Denver, Colorado, as the tags and geotag respectively stated.

Anton paired the slideshow with a caption in which she protested against “those who want to gain power and control of our minds and who are trying to blind us from seeing the truth.” She invited her followers to check out her latest blog entry by clicking on the link in her bio.

In under a day, the photos garnered more than 25,000 likes and over 770 comments, indicating it was quite popular with Anton’s fans. Instagram users took to the comments section to express their admiration for her and to compliment the overall aesthetic of the creative shoot.

“This picture is amazing honey,” one of her fans raved.

“Amazing post you look beautiful,” replied another user.

“Oh wow! This is incredible,” a third one chimed in.

“Always being inspirational and full of good vibes!!![smiley] [thumbs up emoji] Great work!!!” added a fourth fan.

