Natalie Roush Flaunts Curves In Strapless Butterfly Bikini On The Beach

Natalie Roush turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Monday evening. The model shared a new photo on her feed in which she sported a butterfly-patterned bikini that beautifully showcased her curves as she posed on a beach. Natalie’s look left very little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Natalie standing in the sand in front of a cluster of green shrubs and trees. It is unclear exactly where the photo was snapped, but dedicated fans know that this is often the scene of Natalie’s photoshoots. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Natalie and highlighted her tan skin. She looked ready to soak up every last bit of sunlight in her skimpy swimwear.

Natalie’s two-piece featured a strapless bandeau top in white with blue butterflies all over. The thin top rested low on the model’s chest, causing her ample cleavage to spill out. The bottom of the bandeau gapped a bit around Natalie’s chest.

Natalie’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini bottom remained low on the model’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Natalie’s long, lean legs were on full display in the high-cut bottom.

Natalie’s only accessory with the ensemble was a silver chain on her neck. She appeared to be sporting a subtle glam look, including what seemed to be bronzer, highlighter, and a light pink lipstick. Natalie wore her long brunette locks tied up in a high ponytail as the strands fell over her shoulder in messy waves.

Natalie posed with one hip pushed out to the side in a way that emphasized her curves. She arched her back and rested one hand on the side of her face. With pursed lips, the model stared sultrily at the camera.

Natalie’s post garnered more than 34,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her beauty in the comments section.

“You’re a total babe,” one fan wrote with a sun emoji.

“All you ever do is shine,” another user added.

“You’re giving me butterflies,” a third follower joked.

Natalie’s fans know that she can pull off any look. The stunner shared another beach post last week where she wore a tiny black two-piece, which her followers loved.