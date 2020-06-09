Valerie Cossette Poses On The Floor In Sexy Sportswear That Shows Off Her Curves

The model put her killer body on display in a mirror selfie shared to Instagram.

Canadian beauty Valerie Cossette kicked off the week with a tantalizing mirror selfie, flaunting her fabulous curves in sexy black sportswear. Clad in Fashion Nova workout gear, the model showed off her gorgeous figure while posing on the floor, flaunting her sexy pins as she sat on her hip with one leg folded under her body and the other one stretched out to the side. The snap perfectly showcased her hourglass frame for her 2.1 million Instagram followers to admire. Likewise, her arm and midriff tattoos were also on display, and fans didn’t hesitate to comment on her eye-catching ink.

“Very sexy tattoos,” penned one Instagram user, leaving a rose and blowing-kiss emoji for the sizzling brunette.

Valerie rocked a low-cut sports bra that bared a good amount of cleavage and flattering her physique. The item had a wide underband inscribed with the words “Nova Sport” in large white font, which also decorated the thick shoulder straps.

The Fashion Nova ambassador coupled the snug top with a pair of leggings that hugged her hips, looking almost ruched across the lower body. The skintight pants matched the design of the top, sporting a high-rise waistband adorned with similar writing. Valerie made her caption all about the inscription on her ensemble, which she quoted alongside a black heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her outfit.

Valerie kept her look simple, discretely accessorizing her sporty attire with an understated necklace and a matching gold band on her finger. She added a splash of color with white mesh sneakers for comfort, which boasted neon-orange heels. Her nails appeared to feature a French manicure, and the model showed off her chic white tips as she leaned one hand on the floor and fanned out her fingers over her phone cover.

She held her phone up in front of her face, concealing her beautiful features behind the colorful case. However, fans could notice that Valerie poured effort into her makeup as well, as she seemed to be wearing winged eyeliner. Her glam look was complete with sculpted eyebrows, which were several shades lighter than her raven tresses. She wore her long hair parted in the middle, letting her locks fall freely down her back.

While Valerie didn’t include a geotag on her post, she appeared to be at home. The photo offered a glimpse of a minimalist interior, which included a black wardrobe and a large potted plant. The decor was complete with a white wall and wooden floor tiles, which matched the wide mirror frame.

The update was very well received by her fans, and they clicked the like button on her selfie more than 44,300 times. The post also amassed 440 comments overnight, including a few messages from fellow models.

“Beautiful,” wrote curvy beauty Vicky Aisha, adding a heart emoji.

Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago chimed in with five two-hearts emoji.

“You’re always beautiful,” penned another Instagrammer, ending their comment with an OK-hand emoji.

One fan left a long, gushing message for the Bang Energy elite model, showering her with effusive praise. “You look absolutely amazing and so beautiful in that outfit also you’re so sexy and perfect in every way,” read their comment.