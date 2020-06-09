Gabriella Abutbol Rocks A Yellow Bikini & Compares Herself To A Disney Princess

Gabriella asked her fans which Disney royal her bikini reminded them of.

Gabriella Abutbol channeled a Disney princess in a sunny yellow bikini for a gorgeous photo shoot. On Monday, the model took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her regal swimwear with her 1.6 million followers, and her look proved to be a massive hit.

Gabriella was photographed modeling a bikini from Fashion Nova, as indicated by the caption of her post. Her bathing suit included a bandeau top with a knotted detail in the center of the bust. The garment was stretched tight around the model’s chest, and it had a low neckline that put her ample assets on full display. The design also revealed Gabriella’s tan lines from wearing a different bikini. The pale outline made it evident that she’d been sunbathing in a string bikini top with triangle cups.

Gabriella’s top also included a pair of long attached sleeves that added an air of sophistication to her look. Her matching bottoms featured a high-cut leg and a scoop front that highlighted her taut tummy. Gabriella had her legs curled up so that she was sitting on her heels. This drew attention to her shapely thighs. Her arms were positioned straight in front of her, and she was using them to slightly press the sides of her breasts inwards to accentuate her cleavage even more.

The model wore her dark hair styled in soft waves. Her photo captured her tresses being teased by a slight breeze. Her full lips were a neutral nude hue, and it looked like she had accentuated her eyes with mascara and dark eyeliner. She was also rocking a dark allover tan that made the pale yellow of her bikini really pop.

In the caption of her post, Gabriella asked her fans which Disney princess her look reminded them of. The model’s throne was a papasan chair with a thick gray cushion.

Most of Gabriella’s followers agreed that she resembled Princess Belle from Beauty and the Beast. However, other suggestions included Pocahontas and Princess Jasmine from Aladdin. A number of fans also opined that Disney’s animated royals can’t hold a candle to Gabriella’s beauty.

“I don’t think Disney princesses are that hot!!! The tan lines, yum!!!!!” read one response to her post.

“Hottest princess I’ve ever seen,” gushed another admirer.

“You’re more of a QUEEN,” a third fan declared.

“Disney princesses don’t have tan lines lol,” a fourth commenter noted.

It’s no secret that Gabriella enjoys being out in the sun. In a recent video, the model and her adorable dog Nixon were shown going for a swim in an incredible pool that included a water slide and a grotto. Gabriella and the golden retriever looked like they had a blast racing each other in the water.