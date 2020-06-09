Casey Costelloe Puts On A Leggy Display In A Stunning White Lace Lingerie Set

Casey Costelloe went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram pic on Tuesday morning. The gorgeous model flashed her curves while revealing in the caption of the post that the past five months have been a total blur.

In the steamy snap, Casey looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a white lace lingerie set. The skimpy bra flaunted her abundant cleavage while putting her toned arms on display in the process.

The matching panties fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips as they exposed her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also in the spotlight.

Casey stood in a golden field for the snap. She posed with both of her hands above her head and her legs crossed. She pushed her hip to the side and arched her back as she wore a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the shot, a sunlit sky and some green foliage could be seen.

Casey had her long, blond hair parted in the center. She styled the golden locks in voluminous curls that tumbled over her shoulders.

She also rocked a sultry makeup look. The application seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with bronze blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the glam look with nude lip gloss.

Casey’s 804,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap. The pic garnered more than 6,700 likes with in the first six hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave her over 240 messages during that time.

“Beautiful lingerie Casey,” one follower said.

“Spectacular photo looking super fit and sexy too,” another declared.

“Breathtaking beautiful sexy and gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Every Inch Of Stunning!!!” a fourth social media user wrote.

The Australian stunner has become known for showcasing her enviable curves in revealing outfits online. She’s often seen sporting tight workout gear, racy lingerie, and skimpy bathing suits in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she showed off her backside while wearing a red thong bikini as she soaked up some sun. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, the snap has raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 340 comments.