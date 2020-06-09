Gabby Allen Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Strapless Mini Dress

Gabby Allen looked like a vision in her latest social media share. The blond fitness model took to Instagram to flaunt her incredible figure in a little black dress while she posed in her home.

Gabby’s post consisted of a single snapshot that featured her standing in front of a mirror. She appeared to be in a bedroom as a dresser was visible in the mirror. A lamp with a black shade cast warm light on the wall, which was covered with a patterned wallpaper. A black-and-white striped chair was situated next to the mirror.

Gabby’s dress was strapless, and it featured a wide scoop neckline that flashed some cleavage. The sexy number was made from a stretchy fabric that hugged her curves. To help accentuate her fit physique, the dress had ruched seams on the sides and down the back. The hemline cut off at the middle of her thighs, giving her fans a nice look at the tops of her legs.

With her back to the camera, Gabby turned her torso to give the camera a serious look as she glanced over her bare shoulder. She had presumably just applied lipstick as she was holding a tube of lipstick in one hand. The pose showed off the cure of her booty as well as her flat tummy. Her shapely shoulders and back were also on display.

Gabby looked like she was ready for a night on the town as she wore glam makeup that appeared to include sculpted brows, thick lashes, eyeliner, and a shimmery eye shadow. She also looked to be wearing a touch of blush on her cheeks and a frosty shade of rose lipstick. He hair was pulled up in a loose bun with curly tendrils framing her face. She added some bling to the outfit with a pair of sparkly dangle earrings and rings.

In the caption, she mentioned how being dressed up felt unusual.

Her fans seemed to be impressed with the look, and many flocked to the comments section to tell her so.

“Wow Gabby you look beautiful,” gushed one admirer.

“What a hottie,” wrote a second Instagram user.

“you’re an absolute stunner,” a third comment read.

“Gorgeous Girl,” commented a fourth follower.

Gabby has not shared a glam look on her Instagram page in a while. But that does not mean she hasn’t been looking smoking hot. Not too long ago, she shared a photo that featured her looking fabulous as she showed off her pert derrière in a colorful bikini.