Stella Maxwell Sizzles In Barely There Thong And Lifted Top For Throwback Photo

Stella Maxwell was featured in a new post shared on Maxim‘s Instagram page on Tuesday, June 9, in which she rocked a barely there thong bottom and a skimpy top, leaving little to the imagination.

The magazine treated its 942,000 followers to a snippet from Maxwell’s June/July 2016 cover shoot, which captured the Victoria’s Secret Angel standing in front of a mirror with her back to the photographer, giving the viewers a glimpse of both sides of her body. She stood in an outdoor structure that included a metal railing wall covered in climbing plants.

Maxwell wore a white g-string that barely covered her rear. It had a spaghetti string back and two matching sides that sat a bit high, exposing her slender hips and accentuating her derrière. She paired the underwear with a white sleeveless top that Maxwell lifted up to her chest, showing off a bit of underboob.

She had on a pair of black boots with a silver buckle on the sides. She accessorized her style with a thick silver bracelet on her left wrist.

Maxwell wore a full face of makeup, which seemingly included nude lipstick and a golden bronzer applied to her cheekbones that made her glow. She wore her hair in a middle part and styled the locks down in straight strands, which flew back with the wind in the photo.

She stood with her feet past shoulder-width distance, showcasing her long, slender legs. She stared at her reflection, placing one hand against the mirror and the other by her head. The photo shoot was captured by the world-renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon at the Joshua Tree National Park in California, per the post’s geotag.

The photo received plenty of positive reactions, including more than 1,700 likes and upwards of 25 comments within just 30 minutes. Instagram users took to the comments section to shower Maxwell with compliments.

“So so so stunning! [fire] [praying hands emoji] This is my dream!” one user raved.

“Oh YES,” replied another fan.

“Love Stella,” a third admirer chimed in.

“[H]ips don’t lie,” added a fourth fan.

Maxwell has recently stunned many of her own 5 million fans with a racy video of herself wearing just a pair of thong bikini bottoms, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. At the beginning of the clip, she moved her hands around the water beside her as she was partially submerged in what looked like a pool. She made a dramatic move as she threw her head to the side, making her face visible for the first time and exposing her bare chest.