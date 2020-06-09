Brooke Burke, 48, Rocks A Sexy Bikini In The Dominican Republic

Brooke Burke tantalized her 420,000 Instagram followers with a recent upload in which she rocked a teeny bikini. The sizzling post was comprised of two photos and one short video clip.

The first photo in the set captured the former Dancing with the Stars host on the edge of a dock. Brooke sat next to a blond pal, and in her caption, she added hashtags celebrating “National Best Friend Day” and “World Oceans Day.” Both ladies were sitting Indian-style, and in front of them was a vast blue ocean as far as the eye could see. The pair looked over their shoulder and into the camera with big smiles.

Brooke rocked a sexy string bikini the showcased her bombshell curves. The fabric was primarily a deep red color, and it had black stripes running horizontally on its body. The material was outlined in white, and the cheeky cut of the swimsuit showed a sliver of her pert derriere and bronze legs. She paired the bottoms with a simple bikini top that had white straps. Only a portion of the front could be seen because of the way that she was posed, and her fans were treated to a small view of sideboob. Her tanned back and one shoulder were also well on display.

It appeared as if Brooke had just taken in a plunge in the water, and her long, brunette tresses were partially wet. A few pieces of hair escaped and were captured by the gentle Caribbean breeze. Her pal, who she did not tag in the image, looked just as sexy in an animal-print bikini that flaunted her trim figure. It also appeared as though Brooke’s pal took a dip in the water, and her mane was filled with salty ocean water.

The second photo in the deck showed Brooke posed in the sand for a solo shot. She crossed her legs for the camera, a move that completely covered her bottoms. However, the actress’s top was fully visible. The neckline was low-cut and flaunted a small portion of her tanned chest while its base was tight across her ribs and showcased the top of her chiseled abs. Brooke accessorized the outfit with a set of necklaces on her collar and a trendy straw fedora. She appeared to be makeup-free and left her sun-kissed skin untouched.

The last post featured a seconds-long clip that featured several dolphins swimming alongside a boat. The update has received its fair share of attention with over 6,000 likes and nearly 100 comments.

“Gorgeously Beautiful,” one follower gushed alongside a series of emoji.

“How different our world was then!! Beautiful memories!!” a second fan added.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” one more complimented.