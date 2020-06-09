Brooke Burke, 48, Rocks A Sexy Bikini In The Dominican Republic

Brooke Burke tantalized her 420,000 Instagram followers with a recent upload in which she rocked a teeny bikini. The sizzling post was comprised of two photos and one short video clip.

The first photo in the set captured the former Dancing with the Stars host on the edge of a dock. Brooke sat next to a blond pal, and in her caption, she added hashtags celebrating “National Best Friend Day” and “World Oceans Day.” Both ladies were sitting cross-legged, and in front of them was a vast blue ocean as far as the eye could see. The pair looked over their shoulders and into the camera with big smiles.

Brooke rocked a sexy string bikini that showcased her bombshell curves. The fabric was primarily a deep red color, and it had lighter-colored stripes running horizontally across it. The material was trimmed in white, and the cheeky cut of the swimsuit showed a sliver of her pert derriere and bronze legs. She paired the bottoms with a simple bikini top that had white straps. Only a portion of the front could be seen because of the way that she was posed, and her fans were treated to a peek of sideboob. Her tanned back and one shoulder were also well on display.

It appeared as if Brooke had just taken a plunge in the water, as her long, brunette tresses looked damp. A few tendrils of hair blew in the gentle Caribbean breeze. Her pal, who she did not tag in the image, looked just as sexy in an animal-print bikini that flaunted her trim figure. It also appeared as though Brooke’s friend took a dip in the water, and her mane was damp as well.

The second photo in the deck showed Brooke posed in the sand for a solo shot. She crossed her legs in a pose that completely hid her bottoms. However, the actress’ top was fully visible. The neckline was low-cut and flaunted a small portion of her tanned chest while it fit snugly across her ribs and showcased her chiseled abs. Brooke accessorized the outfit with a set of necklaces and a trendy straw fedora. She appeared to be makeup-free.

The last slide was a seconds-long clip that featured several dolphins swimming alongside a boat.

The update has received its fair share of attention with over 6,000 likes and nearly 100 comments.

“Gorgeously Beautiful,” one follower gushed alongside a series of emoji.

“How different our world was then!! Beautiful memories!!” a second fan added.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” one more user complimented.