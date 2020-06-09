Anderson Cooper Poses For New Photos With Baby Wyatt As He Opens Up About First-Time Fatherhood At 53

The CNN anchor said being a dad is a 'dream come true.'

Anderson Cooper posed for new photos with his son, Wyatt Morgan, as he opened up about being a first-time father at age 53.

In late April, Cooper surprised many by welcoming a baby boy, who was born with the help of a surrogate. This week, the new dad posed for photos for a People magazine cover story and spoke about co-parenting his son with his former partner, Benjamin Maisani.

New photos show the proud papa posing with baby Wyatt, dressed in a blue onesie, for the magazine’s cover shoot and later cradling his son in the nursery of the family’s New York City home.

In the accompanying interview, the Anderson Cooper 360 star revealed that he knew at age 12 that he was gay and was always “upset” over the fact that he’d “never be able to have a kid.” Cooper added that at age 53, he feels like his life has just begun with the birth of baby Wyatt.

“This is a new level of love,” he said. ” It’s unlike anything I’ve experienced, and yet it’s also very familiar and incredibly special and intimate. It’s really extraordinary.”

While the new dad revealed that he’s “more tired” than he has ever been before, he’s more emotional, too. Cooper admitted that he and his ex both cry over things that they never would have cried about before. The Emmy Award-winning journalist added that his heart is filled with gratitude and love for the baby boy he once thought he’d never have.

Cooper also said that as a new father, he feels more invested in what is going on in the world than he ever has before because he wants his son to grow up in a better world than he did.

In a series of comments on the magazine’s official Instagram page, fans congratulated Cooper and marveled over how adorable his little guy is.

“Congratulations, a baby changes everything, he is so precious,” one fan wrote.

“The silver fox got his cub! So happy for him,” another added.

“Congratulations [Anderson Cooper],” a third fan wrote. “He is beautiful. Enjoy him as they grow up fast!”

In addition to getting co-parenting help from his ex, Cooper’s longtime friend Andy Cohen has been helping him with his new role as a father. Cooper previously revealed that Cohen has passed down all of his 1-year-old son Ben’s stylish clothes to little Wyatt. The Watch What Happens Live host is also sharing his son’s nanny with Cooper.