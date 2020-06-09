Yanita Yancheva Goes Pantless & Wears Revealing Tank Top In Latest Instagram Update

On Tuesday, June 9, Bulgarian fitness model Yanita Yancheva uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.6 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 33-year-old posing on wooden stairs in what appears to be a living room. She sat with her legs spread and her knees bent, as she hunched her shoulders. She rested one of her arms on her knees, as she placed her other hand between her legs. The mother-of-one tilted her head and looked at the photographer, flashing her beautiful smile.

She opted to go pantless for the photoshoot, allowing her to show off her long, lean legs and curvaceous hips. Yanita did wear an oversized black muscle shirt manufactured by the clothing brand Body Engineers. She did not appear to be wearing a bra underneath the garment, which enabled fans to catch a glimpse of her incredible cleavage. The model kept the sexy look simple and accessorized with only a woven red bracelet worn on her right wrist.

Yanita wore her long locks in tousled waves and a deep middle part. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a minimal amount of makeup. The subtle application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, a light coat of mascara, and nude lipstick. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be asking her followers if the men in their lives enjoyed sharing “their clothes” with them. She also advertised for Body Engineers.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 13,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You’re so perfect,” wrote a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Love your smile,” added a different devotee.

“Picture perfect smile,” remarked another follower.

“[V]ery beautiful girl @yanitayancheva,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Yanita has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy black bikini. That post has been liked over 49,000 times since it was shared.