Angela Simmons Does A Yoga Pose In Tiny Bikini Bottoms

Angela did yoga on the beach in a stunning snapshot.

Angela Simmons was pictured flaunting her gym-honed physique in a photo that she shared with her 6.6 million Instagram followers on Tuesday. The 32-year-old Growing Up Hip Hop star was wearing a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms and performing a yoga pose.

It’s no secret that Angela is a fitness enthusiast who enjoys various different forms of exercising. She’s not shy about showing her social media followers how she works up a sweat lifting weights and doing strenuous cardio exercises, but she opted for a more relaxed workout during a trip to the beach. In her stunning vacation photo, the mother-of-one looked ready to soak up some sun in a white string bikini. Her bottoms’ string ties were slightly twisted, and they were secured in bows near her hipbones. Angela had pulled the strings up high, which elongated her strong, muscular legs.

Angela’s bottoms had a fixed triangle front that left much of her lower abdominal area exposed. Her midriff was flat and toned, while her curvy hips gave her an enviable hourglass shape. She wore a colorful sheer shirt over her string bikini top. The garment was a vivid blue hue, and it featured a fun citrus fruit print. The word “Fresh” was also emblazoned on the bust. The top was cropped, and the bottom hem featured yellow lettuce trim. The 3/4 length sleeves were decorated with the same frilly edging.

Angela was showing off her balance by performing a tree pose. Her hands were clasped together, and her arms were stretched up over her head. This elongated her torso and made her top ride up to expose more of her midsection. As for her legs, her right knee was bent, and the ball of her foot was pressed against the side of her left calf. Angela was standing on a beach in front of a structure that appeared to be a small condo complex. Her left foot was partially buried in the deep sand.

Angela didn’t share the location of the beach where her photo was taken. However, a previous post revealed that she and her adorable son are vacationing together.

Angela’s Instagram followers were quick to show their appreciation for her yoga photo. Over the span of two hours, the image racked up over 90,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Just beautiful and sexy and thick as hell too,” read one response to her post.

“Yes that’s what I’m talking about,” another fan wrote.

Your natural body is amazing,” a third admirer remarked.

“Keep up the good work it shows,” a fourth commenter said. “You look good.”