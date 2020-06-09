Angela Simmons Does A Yoga Pose In Tiny Bikini Bottoms

Angela did yoga on the beach in a stunning snapshot.

Angela Simmons was pictured flaunting her gym-honed physique in a photo that she shared with her 6.6 million Instagram followers on Tuesday. In the shot, the 32-year-old Growing Up Hip Hop star wore a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms as she performed a yoga pose.

It’s no secret that Angela is a fitness enthusiast who enjoys various forms of exercising. She’s not shy about showing her social media followers how she works up a sweat lifting weights and doing strenuous cardio exercises. For her most recent post, however, she opted for a more relaxed workout on the beach. In her stunning vacation photo, the mother-of-one looked ready to soak up some sun in a white string bikini. Her bottoms’ string ties were slightly twisted and were secured in bows near her hipbones. She had pulled the strings up high, which elongated her strong, muscular legs.

Angela’s bottoms had a fixed triangle front that left much of her lower abdominal area exposed. Her midriff was flat and toned, while her curvy hips gave her an enviable hourglass shape. She wore a colorful sheer shirt over her string bikini top. The vivid blue garment featured a fun citrus fruit print. The word “Fresh” was also emblazoned on the bust. The cropped top had a bottom hem that featured yellow lettuce trim. The 3/4 length sleeves were decorated with the same frilly edging.

The star showed off her balance by performing a tree pose. She clasped her hands together as she stretched her arms up over her head. This elongated her torso and made her top ride up to expose more of her midsection. She bent her right knee and pressed the ball of her foot against the side of her left calf. She completed the pose on a beach in front of a structure that appeared to be a small condo complex. Her left foot was partially buried in the deep sand.

Angela didn’t share where her photo was taken. However, a previous post revealed that she and her adorable son were vacationing together.

Her Instagram followers were quick to show their appreciation for the photo. Over the span of two hours, the image racked up over 90,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Just beautiful and sexy and thick as hell too,” read one response to her post.

“Yes that’s what I’m talking about,” another fan wrote.

“Your natural body is amazing,” a third admirer remarked.

“Keep up the good work it shows,” complimented a fourth follower. “You look good.”