Marli Alexa Flashes Her Hot Bod In A Strappy Black Bikini At The Beach

Marli Alexa went full bombshell as she showcased her hot bod in her most recent Instagram upload on Monday night. The sexy model flashed her curves while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the stunning snap, Marli looked hotter than ever as she rocked a strappy black bikini. The top showcased her muscular arms and shoulders and boasted a laced front that put her ample cleavage on full display.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her petite waist and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also spotlighted in the photo.

Marli stood on the beach for the shot. She had her back slightly arched as she raised her hands up to play with her hair while she wore a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the pic, a white sand beach, blue sky, and stunning ocean scene were visible.

Marli wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She styled the golden strands in loose curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also sported a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She seemed to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She looked to complete her face with dark pink lipstick.

Marli’s 521,000-plus followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 21,000 times within the first 11 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 330 remarks about the photo during that time.

“Yup. Still perfect,” one follower wrote.

“GORGEOUS PERFECTION,” another stated.

“Very nice‼️ So cool and beauty‼️‼️‼️” a third social media user gushed.

“Marli you are one of the most beautiful women that I have ever laid eyes on. You are truly a dream come true. We’re not worthy of you!” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online snaps. She’s been known to rock racy ensembles such as tiny bathing suits, skimpy tops, and racy lingerie in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marli delighted her followers earlier this week when she showcased her beach body in a light pink string bikini and some white sneakers. To date, that pic has raked in more than 28,000 likes and over 530 comments.