Rita Ora Stuns Fans In White Sports Bra And Skintight Leggings

Rita Ora stunned thousands of her 16.1 million Instagram fans on Tuesday, June 9, when she took to the social media app to post a couple of snapshots of herself rocking an athleticwear set that put her fit body on display.

The first shot in the two-picture slideshow showed the “Your Song” singer lying on her back on a dark gray yoga mat. It was taken selfie style as Ora held the camera directly above her. She looked at the camera while sticking her tongue out. The photo included the Live symbol at the top, indicating she had been using the streaming feature.

The second shot showed Ora on all fours as she faced the camera, which cut off her head from the frame. This capture gave Ora’s fans a better perspective of her physique, whereas the first emphasized her face.

Ora rocked a mismatched two-piece workout set, including a white sports bra with medium straps that went over her shoulders. It boasted a low-cut neckline that teased a bit of her cleavage, which was prominently on show in both pics. She teamed it with a pair of mauve yoga pants that sat below her belly button, exposing Ora’s tight stomach. The leggings were made of a strong fabric that clung to her body, outlining her fit legs.

Ora accessorized her look with a series of gold-colored necklaces, which included one with the “Daddy” pendant. She pulled hair back and appeared to be wearing no makeup in the shots. Her inner arms- and ribcage-tattoos were also on display.

Ora paired the picture with a simply caption about “keep moving.” The photo racked up more than 115,000 likes and upwards of 1,000 comments in just a half hour of going live. Her fans flocked to the comments section to engage with Ora’s message and to rave about her physique and beauty.

“That’s what life is all about,” one of her fans said.

“How can you keep so motivated,” asked another user, including a red heart after the words.

“Wow… Just wow,” a third one chimed in.

“Looking healthy and happy,” a fourth added.

Ora recently delighted her fans once again with a series of images that saw her in a skimpy swimsuit, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She rocked a khaki green string two-piece that included a triangle top that exposed a bit of underboob. The itty-bitty bodice was held up by spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck and back. Her matching bottoms were just as tiny and tied on the sides. Ora lowered the strings even more to showcase her hips.