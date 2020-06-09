Amanda Franca Leaves Little To The Imagination In Pink Athletic Jumpsuit

Internet sensation Amanda Franca left fans breathless on social media after she shared a stunning new snapshot of herself on Tuesday, June 9. The bombshell posted the new content for her 667,000 followers on her Instagram account, catching the attention of thousands shortly after going live.

The model — who is from Brasilia, Brazil — was photographed outdoors next to a brick building. Amanda took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera. She exuded a sexy vibe while she popped her backside out and rested her right leg atop a large planter. She further shared a slight smile as she directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens.

Her long blond hair, which featured highlights and dark roots, was styled in loose curls as it cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder.

Amanda also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup that elevated her ensemble to another level. The application seemingly included a full coverage foundation, a peach blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, a bold eyeliner, a pink lipstick, bronzer, highlighter, and mascara.

Still, despite her good looks, it was her killer curves that stood out in the image, as she showed them off with an athletic-but-revealing ensemble.

Amanda opted for a sporty pink jumpsuit that featured a tie-dye print. The garment did not leave much to the imagination, as it tightly hugged her figure, displaying her curvaceous hips and bodacious derrière. As the garment also featured cutouts over the chest area, it showcased much of the model’s cleavage.

She finished the outfit off with a pair of white athletic trainers and accessorized with just a small pair of stud earrings.

She revealed in the post that the photo was taken in Sao Paulo.

She stated in the caption that her outfit was designed by Lamove Fitness, an online clothing brand. She also mentioned that her photo was snapped by a Brazilian photographer by the name of Leiva.

The eye-catching image was met with a great deal of approval and enthusiasm from Amanda’s fans, accumulating more than 3,200 likes since going live. An additional 110 followers also headed to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her enviable figure, beauty, and outfit.

“You are very stylish and beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Wow amazing,” added a second fan.

“Gorgeous woman,” a third admirer asserted in Spanish.

“Beautiful angel, beautiful and exquisite,” chimed in a fourth follower.

Amanda has shared number of sizzling posts to social media as of late. On Monday, she dazzled her fans after she rocked a beautiful outfit that displayed much of her killer curves, per The Inquisitr.