Lea Michele Developed Reputation For Bad Behavior In The Past, Beauty Industry Insider Claims

Lea Michele developed a reputation for bad behavior in the past, claimed a beauty industry insider to Page Six. The former Glee and Scream Queens star, who has come under fire for the past week over allegations of not-so-nice behavior toward those she has worked with, is now facing claims by beauty insiders that seem to support that opinion in the industry.

The actress, 33, had recently been caught up in a firestorm of comments from former co-workers on social media, many calling out the actress for claims of unsavory behavior.

The latest backlash against the Lea came from a beauty insider who discussed when the actress was hired to be the face of L’Oréal in 2012 due to her overwhelming popularity on Glee. Lea played the lead role of Rachel Berry, the glee club superstar in the Fox series, which ran from 2009 through 2015. Her salary for the L’Oréal gig was a reported $1 million. An insider claimed to Page Six that part of the actress’s job was to answer a small number of questions regarding her hair routine as part of the campaign.

“All the questions and answers were agreed [on] in advance, she just had to answer five questions on camera about her hair routine to a crew hired by L’Oréal. But two questions in, Lea just stood up, said she was done and walked out, leaving everyone standing there in shock. The head of L’Oréal asked if she was coming back, and her mother said, ‘No, she’s not,’ ” stated an insider to Page Six.

Another person quoted in the story, who claimed to be there that same day, stated they did not witness any difficult behavior from Lea. Just one year later, Lea was replaced by L’Oréal with actress and wife of Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Lea had been in the center of a firestorm for her reported past actions toward former Glee co-stars Heather Morris and Samantha Ware.

The initial backlash against Lea came after the actress tweeted in response to the Black Lives Matter movement on May 29. Samantha took offense to her support and claimed that Lea threatened to defecate in her wig when the two worked together on the series. Samantha portrayed a recurring character named Jane Hayward on Glee. Heather, who played Brittany Pierce on the series, would also claim in a social media statement that Lea was “unpleasant.”

An actress from the theater world, where Lea got her start in show business, also made a similarly-toned statement against her. Lea’s former Ragtime understudy Elizabeth Aldrich claimed the actress, only 12 at the time of her starring role in the aforementioned play, made her cry. Elizabeth also claimed in a tweet that Lea’s actions continued when she was cast in the musical Spring Awakening.

Lea has reportedly taken her criticisms to heart and posted a lengthy Instagram message where she claimed, “I will be better.”