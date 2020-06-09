Erica Fett Flaunts Incredible Curves In Revealing Workout Gear

On Tuesday, June 9, American cosplay model Erica Fett shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos, taken at an undisclosed location, showed the 32-year-old posing outside in front of gorgeous green foliage. She showed off her amazing assets in skintight activewear that featured a plunging gray tank top and a pair of teal high-rise leggings. Her shirt was so low-cut that fans were able to get a good view of her purple sports bra. The revealing ensemble accentuated her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips. The tattooed model kept the sporty look relatively simple and accessorized with only her signature hoop nose ring.

For the casual photoshoot, the cosplayer wore her long locks down and in a slightly tousled style. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. She made her green eyes pop with an application of what appears to be black eyeliner and a light coat of mascara. Her nails were also manicured and painted a flattering pink color.

In the first image, Erica stood with her shoulders back and her hands together. She tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, smiling brightly. She altered her position for the following photo by leaning forward as she flashed the peace sign.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers to let her know which of the two photos they preferred. She also encouraged fans to visit her OnlyFans account where she uploads explicit content that presumably does not adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

Many of Erica’s admirers flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“Pic 1! Beautiful smile!” wrote a fan.

“Number 2! [It’s] an awesome beautiful view! Great beautiful smile such amazingly beautiful eyes picture perfect beautiful,” remarked another Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, revealed that they had difficulty deciding a favorite image from the photo set.

“How does one choose between these 2 stunning photos? Can’t do it. Never have seen a bad picture of you, and that smile and glitter in those beautiful eyes make them all better,” said a follower.

“How can we pick from those? All your pics are stunning,” added a different devotee.

Erica graciously responded to some of the comments. Fans seemed to adore the post, as it soon racked up more than 32,000 likes.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination.