Corrie Yee Rocks Plunging Red Lingerie For A Super-Sexy ‘Star Wars’ Tribute On Instagram

Corrie Yee returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning to share yet another racy post with her loyal followers. The model flashed her curves while paying tribute to Star Wars.

In the sexy snaps, Corrie looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a plunging red teddy. The lingerie fastened around her neck and flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a plunging neckline that left very little to the imagination and showcased her abundant cleavage.

The garment boasted daring cutouts on the sides and clung tightly around her curvy hips and tiny waist. Her long, lean legs, flat tummy, and impressive abs were also on full display in the shots.

In the first photo, Corrie posed with her hip pushed to the side. She wore a sultry expression on her face and held in her hands a Stormtrooper helmet from the Star Wars franchise. In the second shot, she wore the helmet on her head and wrapped one arm around her body.

Corrie wore her dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the long strands in flirty curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as bold pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the application with pink gloss on her full lips.

Corrie’s 975,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 3,600 times within the first 40 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 120 messages during that time.

“You just made a few million Star Wars fans more happy than you can imagine,” one follower declared.

“There’s no way that there is someone who is this gorgeous that likes anime and Star Wars your the complete package,” remarked another.

“I love lingerie and Star Wars!” a third social media user wrote.

“Wow you look amazing and gorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her racy online posts. She’s often spotted looking stunning in tiny bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight dresses for her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie delighted her fans earlier this month when she showed some skin in a blue and white g-string bikini. To date, that snap has earned more than 19,000 likes and over 370 comments.