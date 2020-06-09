Dasha Mart Flaunts Curves In Watermelon Bikini While Posing With The Fruit

Dasha Mart got fruity in a new post on her Instagram account on Tuesday morning. The model shared a series of photos on her feed in which she rocked a watermelon- and strawberry-themed lingerie set and posed with a large watermelon on a balcony. Dasha’s look did nothing but favors for her stunning curves and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Dasha standing against a concrete balcony wall in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, according to the post’s geotag. In the background, thin palm trees could be seen, as well as a yellow building across the way. It did appear to be a slightly overcast day, though that didn’t stop Dasha from stepping out in her skimpy lingerie set.

Dasha’s look included a demi-cut bra in a deep red color with black “seeds” throughout and a light pink and green band. The plunging neckline did little to contain Dasha’s ample cleavage, as the straps were pulled down her arms. She looked close to a wardrobe malfunction as the fabric slid down her chest.

The band cut off just below Dasha’s chest, so her flat, toned tummy was exposed. She paired the bra with a pink U-shaped thong. The front of the thong featured a red strawberry and remained low on Dasha’s waist to show off her abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips and emphasized her curvy figure. Dasha’s long, lean legs and pert derriere were on full display as well.

Dasha’s only accessory was a silver belly button stud. She did not appear to be wearing any makeup, though the Russian babe hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Dasha wore her long, blond locks down in loose waves.

In the first shot, Dasha resting her back on the balcony as she cradled the melon in her hands. She leaned forward slightly, aiming her chest at the camera, and looked down.

The second photo showed Dasha turned to the side to give fans a view of her round booty. She arched her back and leaned her head back, allowing her locks to flow lusciously.

In the final image, Dasha faced the camera once more and crossed one arm across her chest, squeezing her cleavage out. She held the watermelon in one hand and smiled as she looked off-camera.

Dasha’s post garnered more than 8,000 likes and nearly 300 comments as fans showered the model with affection.

“I especially like fruits today,” one fan joked.

“You’re looking so pretty,” another user added.

Dasha’s fans know that she can slay any look. Earlier this week, the model did a standing split as she rocked a white one-piece, which her followers loved.