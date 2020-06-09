Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles In A Cheetah-Print Bikini At The Beach Ahead Of Her 55th Birthday

The stunning actress also rocked the 'Peacock Robe' from her own swimwear line, showing her wild side in the cheeky ensemble.

Elizabeth Hurley looked hotter than ever in a two-photo Instagram update shared Tuesday. Just ahead of her 55th birthday, she dazzled followers with a sexy bikini look from her eponymous swimwear brand. The photo was snapped at the beach, and the Bedazzled star defied her age in a cheetah-print two-piece that exposed her cleavage, proving once again to be the best ambassador for her own label. Elizabeth coupled her swimsuit with a gorgeous peacock-print robe from her collection — a breezy, semi-sheer number that caught the eye with rich shades of blue and green. The item was adorned with a silky fringe trim in a caramel-brown color, which mirrored the palette of her bathing suit.

The British actress put on a lively display in the sun-kissed snaps, showing that she always feels in her element when posing beachside. Photographed right by the water’s edge, Elizabeth was enjoying a walk on the sandy shore and was smiling from ear to ear as she took in the sea air and splendid view. In the first snap, she appeared to be making her way towards the camera with a spring in her step, showing off her knee and thigh. Likewise, her toned midriff was left well within eyesight in the half-open item, as was her perky chest.

The ageless beauty seemed to be captured mid-dance in the second shot, flaunting her chiseled pins as she flung her arms in the air. She oozed exuberance and a sexy air of nonchalance, shooting a beaming smile at the lens.

Her bikini appeared to be a halterneck style, and featured small triangle cups that were spaced wide apart. The gap was bridged with a golden chain sparkling across the chest line, which further lured the gaze to her bust. The look was complete with thin spaghetti straps that perfectly framed her ample décolletage area.

While fans were able to get a good look at her top, her bottoms were not as amply showcased. However, the teeny triangular front was easy to spot through the large slit in her robe, which was cinched at the waist with a matching belt draping down her hip in a loopy bow. Elizabeth made her caption all about her fabulous garment, which is sold as the “Peacock Robe” on her website, advertising that the piece was on sale in celebration of her upcoming birthday on June 10.

Ever the glam queen, The Royals star and Estée Lauder spokesmodel sported her signature makeup in the photos. She accentuated her already beautiful features with dark eyeliner, finishing off her glam look with a glossy pink lipstick. Her cheeks looked perfectly highlighted, as did her chin. Her hairstyle was also on point, as she rocked bouncy waves that tumbled down her back and over her shoulder.

As expected, the upload was a major hit with her fans, who took to the comments section in large numbers to shower the English beauty with praise.

“Wow you still look absolutely amazing,” read one of the 680-plus messages that amassed under her photos in the first two hours of posting, trailed by a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“This woman doesnt [sic] age!!” gushed a second fan.

“You are a joy to see,” assured a third follower, who added a heart emoji.

Her admirers also took the opportunity to wish the glamorous actress a happy birthday in advance.

“Happy Almost Birthday Elizabeth!!!!” penned one of her devotees, ending with a string of sparkles and sparkling-heart emoji.