Kindly Myers Shows Off Her Round Booty In A Cheeky Velvet Bodysuit

Kindly Myers heated things up on her Instagram page this morning with a bootylicious new snap that has proved hard to ignore.

In the racy snap, the blond bombshell showed off her phenomenal figure as she rocked a sexy bodysuit that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The one-piece was made of a crushed velvet material in a shiny, champagne color that popped against Kindly’s gorgeous, allover tan. It fit snugly on her chest to define her voluptuous assets and flat midsection, while its sleeveless style allowed her to show off her toned arms and shoulders.

The image appeared to have been from a professional photo shoot and captured Kindly posing against an all-black backdrop. She stood with her back to the camera, revealing the daringly cheeky cut of her barely there ensemble that showcased her round booty almost entirely. Fans could also get a good view of her sculpted thighs, much to their delight.

Kindly did not appear to have added any accessories to her outfit, ensuring that all eyes remained on her curvaceous physique. Her long platinum tresses were worn down and cascaded behind her back, nearly hitting her pert derriere.

The model turned her head over her shoulder to meet the camera with a smile as she struck her pose. She highlighted her striking facial features with a minimal application of makeup that looked to include a nude lipstick, light pink blush, and a touch of shimmering highlighter. Kindly also appeared to have added eyeliner and a thick coat of mascara on her lashes to make her piercing brown eyes pop.

In the caption of the upload, Kindly told her followers that she loved them — a sentiment that many reciprocated in the comments section of the post. Others took the time to compliment the model on her latest stunning display.

“You look fabulous! Nice shot,” one person wrote.

Another admirer said that Kindly was “absolutely beautiful and sexy.”

“You have a beautiful body babe,” a third admirer remarked.

“Booty goals,” quipped a fourth fan.

The post also racked up nearly 3,500 likes after just 35 minutes of going live to her feed.

This is hardly the first time that Kindly has entertained her adoring fans by rocking a scanty outfit and showing some skin. In another post shared to her feed last week, the model flaunted her figure in a tiny floral crop top and nude bikini bottoms. That post proved to be another hit, amassing over 16,000 likes and 376 comments to date.