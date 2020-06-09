‘RHOBH’ Stars Were Reportedly ‘Shocked’ By Denise Richards’ Husband Aaron’s Behavior This Season

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast members were taken about the frequency medicine guru's aggressive tone this season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast was reportedly “shocked” by the behavior of Denise Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, at Kyle Richards’ recently-shown BBQ dinner party, and it won’t be the only time this season viewers will see him get out of line.

An insider close to the cast of the Bravo reality show revealed that the cookout – and Aaron and Denise’s walk-out – is the point at which “a lot” of the tension between the Wild Things star and her Real Housewives castmates started.

The RHOBH ladies were reportedly “shocked” by Aaron’s tone as he explained why the couple didn’t bring Denise’s three kids to the family-themed dinner party after the group chatted loudly about threesomes while at Denise and Aaron’s house earlier. During the heated discussion, the frequency medicine guru cut off several of the women and tried to shut down their conversation.

“The ladies felt he got really out of line and they wanted Denise to calm him down and when he didn’t, a lot of them were shocked,” the RHOBH insider told Hollywood Life. “They feel she’s changed.”

“They felt he was being overly dramatic and almost acting for the cameras and inserting himself places he shouldn’t have,” the source added. “They felt as a wife she should’ve stepped in to cool him off on a few occasions and were surprised to see her essentially defend him.”

The source added that viewers will see Aaron’s questionable behavior at other points this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Real Housewives fans know that Aaron later threatened to “crush” Denise’s hand as the couple stormed out of Kyle’s backyard. Several cast members, including Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, and Teddi Mellencamp expressed shock over Aaron’s aggressive comment to his wife as they commented about it on social media.

Earlier this season, the Real Housewives stars were visibly confused as Aaron explained what he does for a living by talking about it in a secretive way. The sometime actor, who was previously married to Harry Hamlin’s ex-wife Nicollette Sheridan, said he sometimes has people following him as Denise warned him to stop talking about his occupation.

Previews for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also show Aaron getting into it with some of the Housewives at another event. Viewers know that Denise stopped filming with her co-stars sometime last fall before production on the Bravo reality show officially ended.