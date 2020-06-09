Genesis Lopez Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Sheer Lace Lingerie

On Tuesday, June 9, American model Genesis Lopez made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a suggestive snap with her 4.8 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photo showed the 26-year-old posing in what appears to be a bedroom. A closet filled with clothes and numerous boxes containing doors can be seen in the background. Genesis stood with her shoulders back and her back arched in front of a sizable mirror. She jutted out her hips and turned her head as she snapped the selfie with her smartphone.

The Instagram star flaunted her fantastic figure in a black lace lingerie set that featured a plunging sheer bralette and a pair of matching high-cut underwear. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the bra, much to the delight of her audience. The revealing ensemble also showcased her toned midsection and sculpted hips. The model kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photo, Genesis styled her long locks in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup, which seemed to have featured false eyelashes and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation wished her followers a “Happy Tuesday.” She also revealed that her house is currently going through “renovations” and that she still needs to install her “doors.”

Many of her followers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“So beautiful with the dark hair,” gushed a fan, adding a fire emoji to the comment.

“Happy Tuesday to you wow you look so dangerously stunning,” added a different devotee.

“You are the eighth wonder of the world,” remarked another admirer.

“Such a beautiful babe,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Genesis engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 45,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a cropped tank top and skimpy underwear. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.