Kayla Moody Goes Braless In White See-Through Crop Top With Matching Panties

The model's denim shorts were down around her thighs in the image.

Kayla Moody wished her followers a happy Tuesday in the caption of her newest Instagram post, in which she posed seductively in an outdoor chair. The model wore a white see-through crop top and matching panties in the image. She also had on some denim shorts, though they were pushed down to the middle of her thighs, as if she was in the process of taking them off.

The photo offered a look at her impressively toned abs and a glimpse at her curvaceous lower half. Kayla had one hand resting on her head as her blond hair fell down along each side of her face and out of view.

The beauty rocked a slight smile for the picture, which accentuated her sparkling white teeth. She also appeared to be wearing makeup for the photo, including eyeliner and mascara, as well as eye shadow, foundation, bronzer, and a soft pink lipstick. She posed for the snap outside, as she seemed to be sitting under the shade of a tree.

Kayla’s more than 820,000 followers have already given her newest update thousands of likes and more than 110 comments in just 20 minutes. In the comments section, most users suggested the model had done a good deal to brighten up an otherwise ordinary Tuesday.

“You add to the happiness and destroy the monotony of the day,” one user wrote.

“Same to You, Fine Lady,” remarked another in response to Kayla’s caption.

Other commenters focused more on her beauty and her figure, which are both on full display in the photo.

“Omg gorgeous I am happy now,” a third person gushed.

“Body of the decade,” declared a fourth user.

While Kayla appears to have taken to the woods for this photo, she’s also posted images with an entirely different setting in recent days. In a post published Monday, the model posed for a video by the water along the beach. In the clip, she rocked a skimpy bikini. She started the video standing, but eventually descended to kneel in the sand. She also ran her hand up her body, passing her ample chest before shifting her gaze to look at the camera. Her hair wasn’t styled for the photo, but followers didn’t seem to mind the messiness. In the 14 hours since it was first published, it had already received thousands of likes and more than 260 comments.