Jamie Foxx Shares Bittersweet Message From Black Lives Matter Protest

Since the George Floyd’s death on May 25, Jamie Foxx has been one of the most vocal celebrities on the issue. The actor has made appearances at protests against police brutality in Minneapolis, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, and regularly used his social media platforms to amplify the concerns of the movement. On Monday, Foxx shared some photos to Instagram and gave a more personal look into how recent events have resonated with himself and his children, per E! Online.

The first of the seven images included in Foxx’s post focused on his 10-year-old daughter, Annalise Bishop, who was adorned in a protective mask while sitting in front of a sign that read “black lives matter.” In his caption, Foxx wrote about the emotions he felt when he stood alongside his children at the protests, describing the experience as bittersweet. The actor was happy they could enjoy the beauty of seeing so much unity among all people in response to violence against a black man. At the same time, Foxx was heartbroken by the fact that he would have to explain the circumstances that caused the protests to come about.

He called on his followers to take a stand and change the world for the younger generation, so that one day they won’t have to “live in it the way we have been.” Along with hashtags proclaiming black lives matter and calling for justice for George Floyd, Foxx included a request that followers swipe left and look at all of the photos he shared.

The images that followed were a collection of candid shots from the Los Angeles protest — which was sponsored by Black Lives Matter, BLD PWR, and rapper YG, per The Daily Mail. Those images included selfies Foxx took with protesters, as well as photos of young demonstrators standing with their signs. Foxx wore a protective mask and a shirt bearing the image of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black 17-year-old who was shot and killed by community watch guard George Zimmerman in 2012.

While Foxx’s other daughter, 26-year-old Corinne, did not appear in any of the photos, she has stood alongside him during previous demonstrations. Over the weekend, Foxx shared a short video clip to Instagram showing Corrine holding his hand as the pair walked together during a march. He tagged her in the post, with a caption telling his daughter that he was proud of her. Foxx included a hashtag proclaiming that they won’t be silent.