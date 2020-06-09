Angelina Pivarnick Shows Off Curvy Body In Slew Of New Bridal Photos

The 'Jersey Shore' star's wedding will be featured during the final episodes of this season of the MTV series.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick showed off her curvy body in a slew of bridal photos uploaded to Instagram. The reality television star posted the gorgeous sequence of images taken both on her wedding day and during her fittings at the bridal shop where she purchased her gown. The stunning visuals gave fans of the television star a good look at not only her gown but also all the work it took to make her dream wedding day fashion a reality.

In the first image of the photo spread, Angelina was seen on the day of her wedding at The Park Chateau in East Brunswick, New Jersey in November 2019. She stated during an episode of the reality television series that she wanted to look like an Italian doll during her ceremony. It appeared she got her wish as a team of makeup artists, hairstylists, and fashion experts came together to help create her dream look.

In the second image, Angelina was assisted getting into her gown by her mother, Ann Marie. The sweet photo showed the reality star looking over her right shoulder toward her mom, who tenderly secured the back of her breathtaking dress.

Five subsequent photos were of fittings for the lace and rhinestone Eve of Milady gown Angelina wore for her wedding ceremony and at the beginning of her reception. Angelina was seen standing alone, with a long lace-trimmed veil atop her head, and in other images where seamstresses worked diligently to create her high-fashion wedding look.

Also seen in the background of the images was Angelina’s grandmother, also named Angelina, who has been featured during her granddaughter’s wedding episodes on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

A row of bridesmaids’ dresses was also seen in one photo. Angelina noted the designer of the rose-colored gowns in the caption of the share. These were worn by Angelina’s friends, sister and her Jersey Shore co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Nicole Cortese. Following that, Angelina also shared details of the designer of her equally stunning reception dress.

The final image was of her wedding day as her husband, Chris Larangeira, dipped his new wife back and gave her a passionate kiss.

Fans are excited to see the wedding episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which will air over the next three weeks on MTV. They loved the new photos she shared with the social media site.

“Seriously you were one of the most stunning brides that I’ve ever seen, that dress on you was perfection,” remarked one follower.

“Beautiful photos such a magical day,” noted a second fan.

“That is the most beautiful wedding dress I have ever seen and you looked so incredibly gorgeous! Congratulations to you and Chris. Nothing but happiness, health, and prosperity for you both,” stated a third Instagram user.