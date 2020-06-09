Allie Auton Flashes Her Abs In A Tiny Crop Top And Distressed Daisy Dukes

Allie Auton showcased her impressive physique in a hot new Instagram update this morning, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The Australian model stood in the corner of what appeared to be a covered parking garage for the stunning shot. She posed with her hips popped slightly out to the side while tucking a stray strand of her platinum hair behind her ear and staring back at the camera with an intense and alluring gaze. In the caption of the upload, she teased her 579,000 followers that she was “acting up.”

Allie looked absolutely gorgeous as she worked the camera in a cropped tan turtle neck from Fashion Nova with long sleeves that defined her toned arms. It clung tightly to her voluptuous chest and cut off halfway down her toned torso, flashing a glimpse of her taut tummy and chiseled abs.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell opted for a pair of sexy Daisy Dukes that hugged her curvy hips in all of the right ways. The distressed hem of the bottoms hit just to her upper thighs, allowing Allie to show off her toned and tanned legs. Meanwhile, its waistband sat right at her navel, drawing further attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

Allie elevated her look with a pair of white leather knee-high boots. She also added a trendy chain necklace and gold hoop earrings that gave the outfit the perfect amount of bling. Her long, blond locks were gathered to one side of her shoulder and tied in a low ponytail, and she wore a full face of makeup to highlight her striking features. The application looked to include a light pink lipstick, dark blush, and highlighter. She also appeared to have added eyeliner and a thick coat of mascara to make her piercing blue eyes pop.

Fans of the social media sensation had nothing but love for her latest Instagram appearance, which they showed by double-tapping the snap more than 8,000 times within just seven hours of it hitting her feed. Dozens flocked to the comments section to shower Allie with compliments as well.

“Obsessed with your outfit,” one person wrote.

“You are very beautiful and gorgeous and lovely,” another admirer gushed.

“You radiate happiness and positivity. In love with your personality! I wish I could like these photos more than once!! Stunning!” a third user remarked.

“The most beautiful of landscapes does not compare with your beauty,” quipped a fourth fan.

Allie is hardly shy about showing off her phenomenal figure on social media. She often entertains her fans by showing some skin in tiny tops, as well as lingerie and bikinis.

Another recent share from the star saw snap a sultry selfie in a set of black lace lingerie. That post proved to be another huge hit, earning over 19,000 likes and 181 comments to date.