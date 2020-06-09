Polina Malinovskaya Reveals Quirky Hobby While Baring Abs In Casual Attire

Polina Malinovskaya revealed her quirky hobby while clad in an ab-baring outfit on Instagram. The sizzling new upload was added to her feed a few short hours ago, and it’s already earning plenty of buzz from her 1.7 million fans.

Polina did not include a geotag in her most recent post, but she’s made plenty of comments in recent weeks about how she misses traveling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The setting was simple and saw the model posed in front of a light gray wall that was constructed of large wood panels. Polina did not share if the photo was snapped inside or outside, but the beautiful lighting indicated that it was likely taken underneath the sunlight.

The model posed casually, tucking both hands in the pockets of her sweatpants. She popped her right hip out very slightly and stared into the camera with her piercing green eyes. She shared a quirky hobby with fans, revealing that she has been spending quite a bit of time tracking packages. A tag in the caption also indicated that her sexy choice of attire was from Fashion Nova.

She sported a simple scoop-neck sports bra with a light cream fabric. The piece appeared to be ribbed, and its bottom band was worn tight on Polina’s ribs. The Russian hottie did not showcase any cleavage in the look, but the cut of the bra left her trim arms and taut tummy on display.

Polina paired her bra with a pair of sweatpants that draped perfectly off of her slim figure. The garment had a light pink fabric, and it sat high on her waist, drawing attention to her tiny frame. Its thick waistband was held up with a pair of drawstrings that matched its fabric, with one piece tumbling down to her thigh.

Her silky blond tresses were worn on her shoulders and back, and she styled them with her typical middle part. Polina did not add any additional accessories to her casual look and seemed to make sure that all eyes were fixated on her figure. She appeared to go makeup-free in the image, and her fair complexion looked nothing short of flawless.

The sexy shot is being noticed for more reasons than one. Over 119,000 fans have double-tapped the post while an additional 400-plus have flooded the comments section with a mix of compliments on her figure and opinions on Polina’s silly hobby.

“Wow the sweat pants looks nice,” one follower pointed out.

“So cute girl,” a second Instagrammer complimented alongside a red heart and heart-eye emoji.

“You’re a very sexy girl,” a third fan added.