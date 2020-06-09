Katelyn Runck Shows Off Incredible Abs In Black Sports Bra & Pink Thong

Katelyn Runck showed off her amazing abs after a “killer workout” in a new post on Instagram. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she sported a sports bra from BYLT and a low-rise thong that left almost nothing to the imagination as she posed outside.

The photo showed Katelyn leaning against what looked to be a tall wooden fence. In the background, tree leaves could be seen hanging over the wall. The sun shone down on the scene behind Katelyn, casting shadows over her tan body and defining her ripped muscles. She looked radiant and happy after her sweat session.

Katelyn’s look featured a black sports bra with “BYLT” written in white text, as well as “Beyond Your Limit Training” underneath. The top had a low-cut neckline that hardly contained Katelyn’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, the sides dipped low, exposing a fair amount of sideboob.

Katelyn’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a pink thong. The thong remained very low on the fitness guru’s waist to expose her abs. In addition, the straps were pulled down slightly to rest on her curvy hips. Of course, Katelyn’s muscular thighs were on full display as well.

Katelyn did not wear any accessories with her outfit. She appeared to be sporting some makeup, though, including what looked to be contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, shaped brows, and a light pink color on her full lips. Katelyn wore her long, dark hair down in messy curls.

Katelyn posed with one hip cocked to the side in a way that emphasized her hourglass figure. She raised an elbow and leaned it against the fence as she held a bottle of BYLT energy drink in her other hand. She held the bottle down at her hip, which drew attention to her lengthy pins. Katelyn smiled brightly at the camera.

The post garnered more than 7,300 likes and nearly 400 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Katelyn’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Your workouts are definitely paying off,” one fan said with a heart-eye emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” another user added.

“Best body on IG,” a third follower wrote.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” a fourth fan said.

Katelyn always knows how to drive her fans wild. She dressed up a bit in another post this week, opting to wear a bright yellow crop top and pants combination that exposed her cleavage.