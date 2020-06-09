Hannah Ferrier’s ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Co-Stars React To Her Pregnancy News

Below Deck Mediterranean Chief Stewardess Hannah Ferrier announced on Instagram Monday that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Josh. The reality star’s castmates and other Bravo stars were quick to congratulate the yachtie.

Hannah’s co-stars, along with thousands of fans, commented on the photo announcement. One surprise comment came from Hannah’s former co-star, Christine “Bugsy” Drake. The two worked together on Season 2 of Below Deck Mediterranean and did not get along. Bugsy went so far as to confront Hannah on what she saw as poor performance by a chief stewardess. The former co-workers seemed to have mended fences as Bugsy congratulated Hannah and wished her “all the happiness and love in the world!”

It wasn’t just past co-stars that wished Hannah well. Current season yachties also passed along good wishes for the chief stewardess.

“I’m so happy for you love,” Hannah’s current co-star, deckhand Peter Hunz, commented.

One of Hannah’s Below Deck Mediterranean pals took to their Instagram stories to share the news. Stewardess turned chef Anastasia Surmava shared well wishes on her social media page. Hannah worked with Anastasia and Aesha Jean Scott on Season 4 of the show and has kept in touch with both ladies since the season ended. Hannah told The Daily Dish that the three of them are “still very close.”

Hannah also told The Daily Dish that both Aesha and Anastasia were in tears when she shared the news with them. The reality star said both women would make “amazing adoptive aunties.” Hannah did joke that she needed to watch out for one thing from her former co-stars — Aesha’s famously naughty tendencies.

“She’s just got to watch her potty mouth around my child,” Hannah joked to The Daily Dish.

Aesha told some pretty exciting stories during her season of Below Deck Mediterranean. The reality star had her co-stars shocked when she discussed stories from her past and made crazy and sometimes crude comments about her co-stars. One cast member that didn’t seem to mind was Jack Stirrup. The pair dated during their season. The relationship ended after the show was over, and Jack went back to his ex-girlfriend.

It wasn’t just co-stars that we excited for Hannah. Other Bravo stars reacted to the baby news. Shahs of Sunset star and new mom Mercedes Javid was one of the first to comment with “Amaaaaaaaaaaaaaazing!!! Congratulations.”

Another Bravo network mom, Jackie Goldschneider, shared congratulations.

“Yay Hannah!! So excited for you,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote.

This pregnancy is the first for Hannah, who is due in October. The star has a name picked and knows the gender, although she is not revealing that information at this time.