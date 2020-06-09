‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Recalls Having Rocks Thrown At Her By The KKK At Age 6

Porsha recalled a horrific moment during a march she attended with her grandfather when she was 6-years-old.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams recalled her first encounter with racism when she appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, June 8. The reality star heartbreakingly recalled how she attended a march in Georgia with her grandfather, Hosea Williams, when she was 6 years old. She claimed members of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) threw rocks at her during the march.

Porsha recalled how “excited” she was to attend the protest, but noted that her excitement quickly turned into a horrific experience when she was “smacked in the face with racism” for the first time.

Per Entertainment Tonight, she said the protestors “came across Ku Klux Klan” as they walked and the hate group “decided they were going to protest our protest.”

“They threw rocks at us, and I actually got hit with one,” the reality star stated, as she recalled how they were chased back to their bus by members of the racist hate group.

She elaborated on the Bravo show, stating they “called us the N-word and any other word you could imagine the KKK would be calling us.”

Porsha then shared how the experience actually made her “feel empowered,” even though she didn’t really understand what had happened at the time. She shared that when she got home, she had a candid conversation with her dad, in which he tried to explain racism to her.

The 38-year-old former The New Celebrity Apprentice star revealed what her dad told her.

“‘Some people do hate you, even though you may be trying to do a good thing,'” she recalled him saying.

Porsha vowed she wouldn’t let the latest round of Black Lives Matter protests currently going on across the U.S. and around the world die down in terms of media coverage. Thousands of people have taken to the streets following the death of George Floyd last month, who passed away after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

“It’s not going to stop this time,” the mom of 1-year-old Pilar said.

Porsha — who rose to fame when she joined the cast of RHOA for Season 5 in 2012 — has been a part of the peaceful protests herself and was even tear-gassed when she attended a march in Atlanta at the start of this month.

She’s since spoken out about the incident, which she called “devastating” and caught on film. She posted the clip to Instagram and vowed to never stop showing her support for the movement which campaigns for racial equality.

“It won’t stop,” she told People during an interview last week, in which she urged people fighting for justice to “stay focused on the cause.”